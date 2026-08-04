11th Circ. Lets Honeywell Move Pollution Case To Fed. Court

By Kelcey Caulder ( August 4, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit said a Georgia city's case against Honeywell International Inc. and The Georgia Power Co. over the alleged pollution of waterways and property does not belong in state court, siding with the companies in their effort to undo a lower court's decision to remand the dispute....
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