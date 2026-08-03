PetMeds Beats Pixel Tracking Privacy Suit Over Standing Flaw
By Allison Grande ( August 3, 2026, 11:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has tossed a proposed class action accusing online pet pharmacy PetMed Express Inc. of deploying tracking tools that illegally transmitted website visitors' data to third parties, finding that class discovery had revealed the plaintiffs lack standing to support their remaining federal and state wiretap claims. ...
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