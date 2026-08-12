Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Coverage

Law360 Authority | Deep News & Analysis

Global Coverage

Law360 Pulse | The Business of Law

Mealeys

MLex

Expert Analysis

9th Circ. Ruling Exposes A Flaw In Federal Trade Secrets Law

By Dylan Wiseman and Brian Weikel ( August 12, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- On July 14, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit[1] addressed the difference between the statutory definition of trade secrets under the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act[2] and California's Uniform Trade Secrets Act in Comet Technologies USA Inc. v. XP Power LLC.[3]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies