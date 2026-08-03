Why Wait? Attys Say Sentencing Reform Should Apply Now

By Phillip Bantz ( August 3, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Sweeping changes to the federal sentencing guidelines are slated to take effect in the fall, but some white collar criminal defense attorneys are successfully arguing in court that defendants can benefit now from potential sentence reductions under the upcoming revisions....
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