Amazon Delivery System Suppresses Wages, NJ Says

By Carla Baranauckas ( August 4, 2026, 11:47 AM EDT) -- New Jersey's attorney general hit Amazon with a federal antitrust suit Tuesday, alleging the company engineered its Delivery Service Partner program to create a "captive seller," then used its dominance to impose substandard pay, harsh working conditions and anti‑union tactics on thousands of last‑mile drivers across the state....
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