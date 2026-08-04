Ex-Booz Allen Worker Says Sen. Scott's Tax Leak Claims Late

By Zak Kostro ( August 4, 2026, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A former employee of federal contractor Booz Allen Hamilton asked a Florida federal court to toss claims against him by Sen. Rick Scott over the leak of his personal tax returns, saying the suit was filed too late and in the wrong jurisdiction....
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