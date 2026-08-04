Latest $15M Deal In PVC Pipe Price-Fixing Case Gets Initial OK

By Celeste Bott ( August 4, 2026, 12:36 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday granted early approval to a $15 million deal purchasers struck with plastic pipe system supplier Pipelife Jet Stream, allowing it to soon exit antitrust litigation accusing major polyvinyl chloride pipe producers of fixing prices....
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