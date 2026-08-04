Climate Crisis Costs Top $8B In Indian Country, Justices Told

By Crystal Owens ( August 4, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen Indigenous nations, federal Indian law professors and tribal organizations are backing Boulder County, Colorado, in the Supreme Court, telling the justices that climate change has already caused roughly $8 billion in disruptions across Indian Country, yet the federal government provides only $400 million to mitigate them....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.