Dominican Republic Looks To Nix $44M Award
By Corey Rothauser ( August 4, 2026, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The Dominican Republic has urged the D.C. Circuit to overturn a Washington federal court's confirmation of a nearly $44 million arbitral award in favor of billionaire businessman Michael Lee-Chin, arguing the lower court improperly deferred to the arbitral tribunal on threshold questions of arbitrability and allowed enforcement of an award issued without a valid agreement to arbitrate....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.