Rehab Program Participants Seek Collective In Wage Suit

By MJ Koo ( August 4, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Former participants in a Texas faith-based addiction recovery program have asked a federal court to certify a collective of workers who allege they were required to perform substantial labor on farms, in retail stores and in other commercial operations without receiving lawful wages, instead earning a points-based system worth roughly $1 per hour....
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