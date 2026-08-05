5th Circ. Wary Again Of FCC's Control Over Subsidy Program
By Christopher Cole ( August 5, 2026, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A panel of Fifth Circuit judges on Wednesday raised new questions about the Federal Communications Commission's oversight of the country's $9 billion annual telecom subsidy program after a U.S. Supreme Court decision kept the fund intact last summer....
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