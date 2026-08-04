Tech Co. 401(k) Faces Bias Suit Over Worker's Eco Beliefs

By Patrick Hoff ( August 4, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Thermo Fisher unlawfully refused a Christian employee's request to add a fossil fuel-free investment option to its 401(k) plan because of his religious and moral beliefs in stewardship of the Earth, according to a suit filed Tuesday in a New York federal court....
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