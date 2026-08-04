OpenAI To Pay $3.2M In DOJ Visa Worker Bias Settlement

By Sarah Jarvis ( August 4, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- OpenAI and its subsidiary will pay $3.2 million to settle allegations from the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division that the technology giant discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of those with temporary employment visas in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the DOJ announced Tuesday....
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