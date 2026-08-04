3rd Circ. Won't Give Ex-Olympus Exec Another Go At FCA Suit
By Gina Kim ( August 4, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has declined to revive a whistleblower suit by Olympus Corp.'s former employee who claimed he was fired after reporting FDA regulatory violations, ruling Tuesday that he failed to state a retaliation claim under the False Claims Act since he didn't link his concerns to a reasonable belief that Olympus defrauded the government....
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