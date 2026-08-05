JBS To Pay $31M In Pilgrim's Pride Investors' Control Suit

By Sydney Price ( August 5, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Brazil-based meat giant JBS SA agreed to pay $31 million to shareholders of its subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride Corp. to settle a suit accusing JBS, its affiliates and its Pilgrim's board appointees of unfairly increasing JBS' clout and access to dividends and tax benefits at the expense of minority shareholders of Pilgrim's....
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