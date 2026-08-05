Ill. Feds Fight Contempt Proceedings In ICE Protest Case

By Celeste Bott ( August 5, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors urged an Illinois federal judge Tuesday to reject further hearings and a special prosecutor over grand jury misconduct in a dismissed case against anti-ICE activists, arguing that the dismissal of the charges, the payout of their attorney fees, "substantial" internal reforms and a pending ethics probe render criminal contempt proceedings unnecessary....
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