Ga. Panel Weighs Damages Law In $950K Walmart Fall Case

By Kelcey Caulder ( August 5, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday considered if a new trial is warranted in a woman's slip-and-fall case against Walmart, grappling with whether her attorney's arguments to obtain a $975,000 verdict were improper under a state law amended in 2025....
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