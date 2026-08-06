Feds Ordered To Pay Millions In Funds For Migrant Kids' Attys
By Craig Clough ( August 6, 2026, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration is in violation of her preliminary injunction ordering it to continue paying dozens of nonprofits that represent tens of thousands of migrant children in immigration proceedings, saying new data requirements imposed by the government violate "the plain language" of her order....
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