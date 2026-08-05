Feds Sued Over Man's Death After ICE Raid At Cannabis Farm

By Gina Kim ( August 5, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The family of a man who died following a chaotic ICE raid last summer at a cannabis farm has sued the U.S. government for negligence in California federal court, alleging that law enforcement agents used excessive force during the incident and prevented him from receiving timely treatment by medical personnel....
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