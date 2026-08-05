Chinese Fiberglass Co. Pays $5M Over PPP Loan Fraud Claim
By Sydney Price ( August 5, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A U.S.-based subsidiary of a Chinese fiberglass manufacturer has agreed to pay $5.1 million to resolve claims that it flouted eligibility requirements to receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan and loan forgiveness during the COVID-19 pandemic, ending a lawsuit brought under the whistleblower provision of the False Claims Act....
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