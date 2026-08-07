Lessons From 5 Months Of DOJ Corporate Policy Deals

By Brendan Quigley ( August 7, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- While it has long been the law that a company can be held liable for criminal violations by its agents or employees, U.S. Department of Justice policy across multiple administrations has also promised leniency to companies that voluntarily report misconduct.[1]...
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