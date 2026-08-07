QVC Ch. 11 Confirmation Shows Independent Directors' Value

By John Ventola, Douglas Gooding and Jonathan Marshall ( August 6, 2026, 2:40 PM EDT) -- On July 15, Judge Alfredo R. Perez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas confirmed the prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of QVC Group Inc. and its debtor affiliates over the objections of a "vocal minority" of preferred shareholders of QVCG....
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