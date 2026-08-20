DOJ Healthcare Declination Offers Self-Disclosure Checklist
By Jonathan Porter ( August 20, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's July 28 declination of criminal charges against Campus Eye Management Holdings LLC and Campus Eye Management LLC — coupled with the simultaneous seven-count indictment of founder E. Bruce DiDonato — is not just a notable optometry fraud case....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.