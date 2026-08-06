Safeway Must Face Suit Over Advertised Wine Discounts

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( August 6, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to toss out a proposed class action accusing Safeway of falsely advertising wine discounts after finding that customers could reasonably understand the price cuts were temporary, even though the grocer allegedly never reverted to the advertised non-sale price....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.