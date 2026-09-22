California Powerhouse: Keker

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 22, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP partners helped Google and Netflix beat major patent litigation in the past year, while representing OpenAI and other tech companies in precedent-setting IP cases, and fostering a strong pro bono practice, earning the boutique firm a spot on the list of Law360 2026 California Powerhouses....
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