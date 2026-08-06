SpineFrontier CFO Sentenced To 4 Months In Kickback Case
By Carolyn Muyskens ( August 6, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer of spinal implant startup SpineFrontier was sentenced Thursday to four months in prison for his involvement in an alleged conspiracy to pay surgeons kickbacks disguised as consulting fees....
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