China Announces Trade Countermeasures After US Actions
By Dylan Moroses ( August 6, 2026, 3:30 PM EDT) -- China's government will strengthen export controls on drones and their components as well as suspend coordinated inspections with U.S. officials and start new investigations into American businesses as countermeasures in response to recent U.S. actions implicating Chinese companies....
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