Tax Prep Biz Owner Gets 30 Months For $5M Refund Scheme

By Zak Kostro ( August 6, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas tax preparation business owner was sentenced to 30 months in prison for conspiring to defraud the U.S. government by filing false tax returns and diverting portions of the resulting refunds to herself and an employee, the U.S. Justice Department said....
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