Disbarred Atty And Son Must Face $17M SEC Fraud Suit
By Katryna Perera ( August 6, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A disbarred attorney and his son must face a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit alleging they defrauded investors out of more than $17 million by running a Ponzi-like scheme disguised as an investment company for a start-up content streaming app, with a California federal judge finding the SEC brought specific examples of the duo's "alleged misuse."...
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