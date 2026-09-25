Georgia Powerhouse: Alston & Bird

By Emily Johnson ( September 25, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Atlanta-based Alston & Bird LLP attorneys successfully defended Buffalo Wild Wings against a proposed class action over its boneless wings, notched major litigation wins for Sterigenics and Coca-Cola, and steered several clients through multibillion-dollar deals, earning the firm a spot as one of the Law360 2026 Regional Powerhouses in Georgia....
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