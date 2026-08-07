SEC Nets Win In Suit Over Ex-CEO's Alleged Revenue Scheme

By Sarah Jarvis ( August 6, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Thursday largely sided with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its civil enforcement case against the former CEO of RTI Surgical Holdings, finding he misled investors by failing to disclose that the surgical implant company regularly shipped orders early to artificially inflate its quarterly revenues....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.