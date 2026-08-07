Bank Seeks Ch. 11 Interest In Inspired Healthcare Bankruptcy

By Clara Geoghegan ( August 7, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Pinnacle Bank has asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to allow claims for at least $1.6 million in post-petition interest and fees in Inspired Healthcare Capital Holdings LLC's bankruptcy, saying its loans are oversecured based on stalking horse offers for the senior living facility investor's properties....
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