$219 Million TV Azteca Debt Arbitration Against Mexico Tossed
By Nadia Dreid ( August 6, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Mexico has come out on top of a $219 million dispute with two U.S.-based investment funds after the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tossed their claims concerning a debt that a Mexican broadcaster defaulted on during the coronavirus pandemic....
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