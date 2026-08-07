Del. High Court Won't Toss Newsom Defamation Suit
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( August 7, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court has denied Fox News' call for a mid-case review of an April ruling that allowed California Gov. Gavin Newsom's $787 million defamation suit to proceed....
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