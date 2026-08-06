3 Firms Guide Reusable Spacecraft Maker's $380M SPAC Deal
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( August 6, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Orbital spacecraft maker Blackstar Orbital Technologies Corp. on Thursday unveiled plans to go public by merging with special purpose acquisition company Pono Capital Four Inc. in a deal that values it at $380 million and was built by three law firms....
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