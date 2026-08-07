Judge Says BofA, Merrill Needn't Account For Disputed $7.5B

By Kelcey Caulder ( August 7, 2026, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge rejected an Atlanta investment company's bid to make Bank of America and Merrill Lynch explain the status of a disputed $7.5 billion wire transfer or hold onto the alleged funds, saying the company failed to show it would be irreparably harmed without such an order....
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