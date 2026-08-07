Insurer Says Prior Claims Weren't Known, So Must Be Defended
By Gianna Ferrarin ( August 7, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A professional liability insurer urged a California federal court to find that an excess insurer can't rely on a policy exclusion barring coverage for claims brought before the policy's start date to get off the hook for a law firm's defense in malpractice litigation....
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