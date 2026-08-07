WWE's $147M Merger Settlement Held Up By Defense Dispute
By Jessica Corso ( August 7, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment shareholders are asking a Delaware court to force Vince McMahon and other WWE board directors to sign off on a $147 million deal that will end a lawsuit over the company's 2023 merger with UFC parent Endeavor, with parties indicating that a dispute has opened up among the defendants over insurance coverage....
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