First Brands, Objectors Trade Final Arguments On Ch. 11 Plan

By Alex Wittenberg ( August 7, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Auto parts maker First Brands Group told a Texas bankruptcy judge Friday its Chapter 11 plan is reasonable and offers creditors the best chance of recovering on billions of dollars worth of claims, defending the deal against a spate of objections during closing arguments in a trial on plan confirmation....
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