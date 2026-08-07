Football Player's Suit Targets NCAA Eligibility Review

By Alex Lawson ( August 7, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A football player hoping to join the North Carolina State University team sued the NCAA in federal court Friday over its review of his eligibility, alleging that the organization is using anti-competitive tactics to artificially restrict labor from the market....
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