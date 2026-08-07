Meta Seeks To Block Zuckerberg Depo In AI Copyright Cases

By Craig Clough ( August 7, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms has asked a California federal judge to block a deposition of CEO Mark Zuckerberg in four copyright lawsuits over the company's artificial intelligence training practices, arguing the plaintiffs have not shown he possesses unique firsthand knowledge and have not exhausted other discovery options....
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