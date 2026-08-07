Judge Calls Renewed Bid To Save South Sudan TPS Futile
By Britain Eakin ( August 7, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge ruled Friday that a group's renewed effort to halt the Trump administration's termination of temporary protected status for South Sudan isn't likely to succeed after the U.S. Supreme Court signed off on terminations for Haiti and Syria....
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