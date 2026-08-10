Judge Blocks DOD Military Label For Chinese Biotech Co.

By Tom Lotshaw ( August 10, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge temporarily blocked the U.S. Department of Defense from enforcing a decision to designate WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. as a Chinese military company, ruling the department's justifications appeared to lack a grounding in the evidence they cited....
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