Ye Can't Get New IP Trial Over 'Donda' Listening Party

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 7, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge denied rapper Ye's request Friday for a new trial over whether an early version of his Grammy-winning hit "Hurricane" he played at a listening party contained an uncleared sound recording, rejecting the music mogul's contention that the jury received an improper implied license instruction....
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