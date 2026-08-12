What 'Good Faith' Means In Calif.'s 1st Climate Reporting Year
By Thierry Montoya ( August 12, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- California's first climate disclosure year will test something more basic than perfect emissions accounting. It will test whether companies can show that they acted reasonably before California's reporting system fully matures....
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