7th Circ. Says Ind. Railroad Can't Levy Fees For Telecom Lines

By Nadia Dreid ( August 11, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Indiana railroad easements don't give rail companies the right to charge for access to the air above them or the ground below them, the Seventh Circuit has ruled in an opinion that means telecoms that installed fiber cables under a CSX Transportation easement won't be paying licensing fees....
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