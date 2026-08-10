FCC Urged To Tighten 'Covered List' Regs

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( August 10, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A foreign policy think tank has asked the Federal Communications Commission to adopt a more comprehensive set of regulations to bar devices containing parts that are made by entities on the agency's Covered List, which identifies equipment and services deemed national security risks....
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