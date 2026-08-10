Cannabis Clients Sue Atty Over Missed Deadline In $5.7M Suit

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 10, 2026, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles cannabis entrepreneurs are suing their former attorney for legal malpractice in California state court, claiming that she caused the permanent end of their $5.7 million fire damage lawsuit against a landlord who they say allowed a "local transient" to start a fire on a neighboring property....
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