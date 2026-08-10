Insurer Must Defend Education Fund In Termination Dispute

By Hope Patti ( August 10, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- An insurer must defend and indemnify a plumbers' union-backed education fund accused of retaliating against a member who claimed he was wrongfully terminated after submitting a request for paternity leave, a New Jersey federal court ruled, finding that an exclusion barring coverage for activities of the union does not apply....
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