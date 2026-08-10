NJ Justices Rule No Purpose Needed In Takings Ordinances
By George Woolston ( August 10, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday held that municipalities do not need to state the public purpose for which private property is being taken within the measure authorizing condemnation, backing a lower court's finding that a borough properly used eminent domain to take over a 50-room motel where it plans to provide parking and electric vehicle charging....
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